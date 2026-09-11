WATCH: Trump doesn’t regret going to war with Iran, calls regime crazy

President Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham he does not regret striking Iran and would do it again, dismissing claims it hurts the economy or midterm chances.

Ingraham: “If we hadn’t done Iran you’d be cruising to midterm victory.” Trump: “You don’t know that.” Ingraham: “Any regrets?” Trump: “No…If I had to do it again, I would do exactly as I did.” pic.twitter.com/BjSFyYx8VZ — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) September 10, 2026