Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes Advisory Role at Israel’s TurboGen

The position extends Adams’ involvement with Israel and its technology sector after leaving New York City politics.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams will join the advisory board of Israeli energy technology company TurboGen Ltd. as part of an agreement aimed at expanding the company’s commercial operations in the United States and international markets.

TurboGen, an Israeli developer and manufacturer of multi-fuel microturbines used for distributed power generation, announced that it had entered into a strategic business consulting and development agreement with a group that includes Adams.

Under the arrangement, Adams is expected to help TurboGen establish strategic connections and represent the company in US media and other external forums.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mayor Eric Adams and the Strategic Group to TurboGen,” said Yaron Gilboa, Chief Executive Officer of TurboGen. “We believe their decision to collaborate with us and their confidence in our technology and vision represent an important milestone for the Company. We believe their experience, relationships, and market access can significantly enhance our ability to accelerate commercial development in the United States and internationally.”

The position extends Adams’ involvement with Israel and its technology sector after leaving New York City politics.

Adams, a staunch supporter of Israel, ended his re-election campaign before the victory of anti-Israel mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and had previously expressed interest in Israel’s technology industry.

His administration pursued formal economic cooperation with Israel while he was mayor.

In May 2025, the Adams administration signed a Declaration of Intent establishing the NYC-Israel Economic Council.

The initiative created a direct route for Israeli startups working in artificial intelligence, life sciences and climate technology to expand their operations into New York.

Adams also drew on Israeli technology and policing practices during his tenure.

Following a 2023 state visit, Adams modeled new New York Police Department surveillance drone protocols on tactics employed by the Israel Police.