WATCH: IDF strikes three weapon depots, rocket launch pit in Gaza

The IDF struck a Hamas launch site used during the war and destroyed three weapons depots used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists to assert control over Gaza and advance attacks against Israeli forces.

Three weapon depots and a rocket-launching site were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF announces.

The military says the weapon depots, belonging to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were used to store dozens of weapons, including… https://t.co/6L2Zu0m9xE pic.twitter.com/QwofB9z7nx

— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 9, 2026