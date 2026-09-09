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WATCH: IDF strikes three weapon depots, rocket launch pit in Gaza

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The IDF struck a Hamas launch site used during the war and destroyed three weapons depots used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists to assert control over Gaza and advance attacks against Israeli forces.

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