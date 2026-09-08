9/11 families urge Mamdani to skip 25th anniversary memorial

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during the annual New York State Financial Control Board meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A number of relatives said their objections were tied to Mamdani’s policies.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

More than 101,000 people have signed a petition urging New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to stay away from Friday’s 25th anniversary 9/11 memorial service, with victims’ relatives and elected officials saying his presence would interfere with a private day of mourning.

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino joined 9/11 family members and first responders at City Hall on Tuesday before organizers formally delivered the petition to the mayor’s office.

Giovanni Galante, whose wife, Grace, was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks, organized the effort. He said families wanted the commemoration to remain focused on victims and survivors.

“This 25th anniversary is for victims and survivors to blend in and pray that day for all the families — not have a circus around us,” Galante said.

Several relatives said their objections were tied to Mamdani’s policies, political associations and appointments rather than his background or faith.

Cheri Sparacio, whose husband, Tom, was killed in the South Tower, pointed to Mamdani’s appointment of chief counsel Ramzi Kassem, who previously represented individuals accused of terror ties, as well as the mayor’s past ties to figures who have downplayed terror threats.

“That is what we object to,” Sparacio said.

Charles Wolf, who lost his wife on 9/11, argued that Mamdani had not supported victims’ families in the way other politicians attending the ceremony had.

“So we are asking him to respect the fact that that trauma is revived during the ceremony. It is a private ceremony. It is not a public ceremony. Mayor Mamdani, please do not come.”

Monica Iken, whose husband, Michael, was killed in the attacks, said Mamdani should honor the families’ request, noting that he did not attend the 20th anniversary.

Paladino was more forceful.

“I am demanding that he not show his face at that sacred ground,” she said. “He does not belong there.”

NYC Council Member Joann Ariola, also a Republican, said other politicians would attend but would not speak because the commemoration was intended to focus on survivors and those killed.

“Mayor Mamdani, for once, listen to your constituents and not your influencers and stay away from an event, a ceremonial commemoration of the lives that were lost on 9/11.”