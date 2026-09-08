UAE distances itself from report it warned Netanyahu before Oct. 7

Sources close to Netanyahu separately denied that the reported conversation occurred.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday distanced itself from a Haaretz report claiming UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a week before the Oct. 7 massacre, as Emirati, Israeli government and security sources disputed the account.

The Haaretz report relied on testimony from a Palestinian from Gaza who emigrated to the UAE and claimed he was present during a conversation involving Mohammed bin Zayed.

A senior Emirati official told Channel 14 that Abu Dhabi was frustrated by repeated attempts to associate the UAE with Israeli political controversies.

“It is impossible to fend off the wave of rumors in the Israeli media,” the official said.

Sources familiar with procedures in the Emirates also questioned the witness’s account, saying access to diplomatic discussions involving the country’s most senior leadership is tightly restricted.

People outside circles close to the royal family generally would not attend such meetings, they said.

Sources close to Netanyahu separately denied that the reported conversation occurred.

They said discussions between leaders require extensive preparations and advance coordination and would ordinarily leave records across the systems involved, even if the conversation itself were later removed from an official record.

Senior Israeli security officials also rejected the Haaretz account, calling it “complete fake” and saying they did not know the origin of the claim or how it reached publication.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to address the reported conversation directly while emphasizing continued communication between the two governments.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the Government of the United Arab Emirates does not comment on media reports or speculation regarding conversations between heads of government,” the ministry said.

It added that the UAE’s involvement since Oct. 7 has focused on reducing escalation, promoting regional stability and preventing violence.

“Government bodies of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of Israel have maintained open and direct lines of communication since the establishment of relations more than five years ago,” the ministry said.

“When required, all relevant intelligence was shared and continues to be shared between the relevant bodies.”