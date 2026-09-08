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WATCH: Tucker Carlson calls guest’s antisemitic algebra rant ‘amazing’

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Tucker Carlson, known for his ever-increasing radical takes, enthusiastically agreed when his guest dismissed algebra and also called it amazing when he said, “Your good little goy slaves” for using the math

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