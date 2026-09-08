WATCH: Tucker Carlson calls guest’s antisemitic algebra rant ‘amazing’

Tucker Carlson, known for his ever-increasing radical takes, enthusiastically agreed when his guest dismissed algebra and also called it amazing when he said, “Your good little goy slaves” for using the math

Tucker Carlson asks why algebra puts letters into numbers.

Jess Elofson explains: “I think just to fuck with you.”

They discuss how they’ve never met anyone in their life who uses algebra, which is “fake math” for people “in the matrix.”

They conclude that caring about algebra… pic.twitter.com/p6VKLrgrLd

— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 7, 2026