Northern Ireland triathlon bans Israeli athletes citing public safety concerns, support for Palestinians

International registration was handled by World Triathlon, which is the governing body of the sport.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Israeli athletes set to compete in a triathlon in Northern Ireland yesterday were banned from participating in the race following public safety concerns, with organizers explaining the decision was also a reflection of their support for Palestinians.

The North West Triathlon Club (NWTC), which organized the 2026 Europe Triathlon Cup, confirmed Thursday that no athletes representing Israel would compete in the race in the city of Derry.

Four Israeli triathletes had been scheduled to compete in the men’s elite race. The Triathlon Cup included both elite and junior races.

“They will not be lining up at our start line, and they will not be taking part in our race. There will no Israeli representation competing at this event,” NWTC said in a statement shared on Facebook.

“This is not a position directed at anyone because of their religion or ethnicity, nor is it hostility towards an individual simply because they were born in Israel. It is a position concerning representation of the State of Israel in international sport and the attempt to present normality on the international sporting stage while Palestinians continue to suffer.”

NWTC said it was not involved in and had no control over who was accepted or approved entry to compete in the triathlon.

International registration was handled by World Triathlon, which is the governing body of the sport.

NWTC explained that the decision to exclude Israeli athletes from the Europe Triathlon Cup was made based on the club’s “values,” the values of its members, and “very real concerns being raised around athlete and public safety, the potential for serious disruption and the wider risk to an event involving hundreds of competitors from Ireland and across the world.”

The club claimed that if Israeli athletes had participated in the race, the entire event’s ability to proceed as planned could have been at risk.

NWTC said it immediately expressed strong concerns to Triathlon Ireland and Europe Triathlon after it was informed that Israeli athletes would be participating in the triathlon.

The club said it “made clear in the strongest possible terms that it could not support their participation in the circumstances.”

“Our focus can now return fully to what this weekend should be about, welcoming athletes from across the world to Derry and showcasing our city, our river and our people on the international sporting stage,” NWTC said in conclusion.

Triathlon Ireland confirmed in its own statement that Saturday’s race did not include any athletes representing Israel.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) told BBC News NI it was “aware of potential protest activity in relation to the event.”

In response to the decision, the Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) released a statement reiterating its policy in support of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel that was adopted in October 2016.

“We would like to take this opportunity to highlight Council’s ongoing support for the [BDS] movement which is promoted on our platforms regularly in line with the wider global campaign of solidarity with the Palestinian people,” the DCSDC said, as cited by the BBC.

Local Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) politician Mark Durkan said Thursday he was “relieved that no Israeli athletes will compete” in the race, and there had been “understandable anger at the revelation that Israel would be competing.”

Meanwhile, Julie Middleton, a Democratic Unionist Party member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, criticized the decision and called it an “awful reflection” on Derry.

“An international sporting event that should showcase our city’s hospitality and openness has instead become associated with the exclusion of athletes because they are Israeli,” she added.

The Embassy of Israel in London called the decision not to allow Israeli athletes to compete in the triathlon “deeply troubling.”

“Sport should bring people together, not become a vehicle for discrimination and division,” the embassy said in a statement Friday.

“If the NWTC cannot provide safety to all participants and event goers, it raises serious questions as to the ability to hold any future events. NWTC must uphold the principles of equality, fairness, and inclusion. Israeli athletes must be afforded the same right to compete as athletes from every other nationality.”

The Europe Triathlon Cup returned to Ireland this year for the first time since 2024, when Cork hosted both the elite and junior races.