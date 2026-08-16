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WATCH: Israeli reporters attacked in Ireland filming segment on antisemitism

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An i24NEWS crew filming a report on antisemitism in Northern Ireland was attacked by a local after learning they were an Israeli channel, with the man throwing a beer glass that cut one reporter on the back of the head.

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