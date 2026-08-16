WATCH: Israeli reporters attacked in Ireland filming segment on antisemitism August 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-reporters-attacked-in-ireland-filming-segment-on-antisemitism/ Email Print An i24NEWS crew filming a report on antisemitism in Northern Ireland was attacked by a local after learning they were an Israeli channel, with the man throwing a beer glass that cut one reporter on the back of the head. An i24NEWS Hebrew crew was attacked while filming a report on rising antisemitism in Ireland. A man allegedly hurled a large glass beer pint at videographer Nadav Abas, leaving him with a bleeding head wound. 🎥 @i24NEWS_HE pic.twitter.com/OquuSKnYN0 — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) August 16, 2026 AntisemitismassaultIrelandjournalists