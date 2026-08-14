Missing Israelis may have left Austria

50-year-old Mally and her daughter Liel embarked on a European vacation that was meant to be a complete surprise for the mother, who had celebrated her birthday just days earlier.

By Bianca Jones, JFeed

Nearly a week has passed since Israeli mother and daughter Mali and Liel Yahalomi were last heard from in Vienna, Austria’s capital.

Despite extensive efforts by law enforcement in both Israel and Austria, investigators have found no clear leads pointing to the whereabouts of the two women.

Israeli security and investigative forces are examining all possible scenarios—from a nationalist or terrorist-related incident to potential criminal involvement to the possibility of voluntary disappearance.

Israeli television reported Thursday evening that Austrian law enforcement increasingly believes the pair are no longer within the country’s borders.

This assessment shifts the investigation to a broader international dimension, significantly expanding the search area and making the task of locating them considerably more complex for authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Austrian news site Heute reported that Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has become involved in the investigation and search efforts.

Mali and Liel were last seen in Vienna on Friday, and contact with them has been completely severed since then.

Worried family members, including Mali’s brother who traveled to Austria specifically to follow the search closely, maintain continuous contact with local authorities, Israeli Foreign Ministry representatives, and Vienna’s Jewish community.

A Surprise Trip Turned Nightmare

Ronen Yahalomi, Mali’s older brother, provided new details to the Israeli news site ynet about the circumstances of the trip.

According to him, 50-year-old Mally and her daughter Liel embarked on a European vacation that was meant to be a complete surprise for the mother, who had celebrated her birthday just days earlier.

The original plan included stays in Prague and Vienna, with all arrangements, flights, and transportation organized by the daughter.

“She had financial independence,” the brother noted in the interview, emphasizing that the mother had no time to prepare for the trip that was planned as a surprise.

Parallel to the intensive investigation efforts in Israel, Austrian law enforcement’s growing assessment that the two are no longer in the country has transformed the case into a wider international investigation, substantially broadening the search radius.

The fact that the pair vanished without a trace from a major city like Vienna, which has advanced surveillance systems, complicates matters for law enforcement and raises numerous questions.

Case Transferred to Fraud Investigation Unit

The disappearance took a dramatic turn when the investigation was transferred to Israel’s National Unit for Fraud Investigations, known as Lahav 433.

The transfer came after Israeli security officials increasingly concluded in recent days that this likely does not involve a kidnapping or attack with a nationalist motive.

Thursday morning, Lahav 433 investigators petitioned the court to impose a gag order on the investigation, and the court granted the request.

At this stage, there is a complete prohibition on publishing additional details about the covert investigative directions currently being pursued in Israel.

The Yahalomi family provided detailed testimony to Lahav 433 investigators Wednesday night into Thursday and handed over all information and findings in their possession to the investigative authorities. In a strongly worded statement, the family addressed publications disseminated in the name of officials from the Israel Police spokesperson’s unit.

“The Yahalomi family views with great severity the briefings and publications distributed in recent hours in the name of officials from the Israel Police spokesperson’s unit, which create a public impression as if a conclusion has already been established regarding the circumstances of Mally and Liel’s disappearance,” the statement read.

According to the family, some of the information published by police was never presented to them, and they possess information that substantially contradicts some of the claims made in the publications.

The family emphasized that the loss of contact on Friday evening was sudden and unusual and argued that “there is no basis whatsoever to rule out an incident with a nationalist motive.”

Against the backdrop of developments in the case, turmoil erupted Thursday on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Shares of Bank Yerushalayim—where Mali worked—suffered particularly sharp declines.

At the peak of the trading day, the drop reached an unusual rate of 12.39%, as rumors swirling around the case created panic among investors.

Bank management moved quickly to issue reassurances and released an official response.

Bank Yerushalayim stated: “Following an examination that was conducted, no findings were found indicating irregular activities.”

Later, the bank sent an email to its customers, clearly stating that there is no concern of embezzlement of customer funds.

“Customer funds are safe and protected and are held and managed in accordance with legal requirements, mandatory procedures, and the bank’s control systems,” the message read.

Israeli security forces continue to operate in close cooperation with Austrian authorities, with every scenario and its circumstances being examined carefully.

The family continues to hope for good news and the safe return of Mali and Liel.