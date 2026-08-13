WATCH: Spanish sports commentator ignores Israeli athlete during introductions

During the European Athletics Championships, a Spanish broadcaster completely ignored an Israeli athlete during introductions, naming every other competitor and their home country while skipping over Israel entirely.

Spanish RTVE broadcaster ignored the introduction of the Israeli runner during the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

Three years into a genocide and decades into a colonizing, ethnic-cleansing regime, Israel continues to be allowed to compete in athletic… pic.twitter.com/lJlETBJnaA

— WearThePeace (@WearThePeaceCo) August 12, 2026