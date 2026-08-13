Trump admin rebukes Israel over Lebanon security zone

The U.S. State Department says Israeli troops cannot remain permanently in southern Lebanon under the current framework.

By World Israel News Staff

The Trump administration issued a pointed response Wednesday to remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz that Israel would not withdraw from a security zone in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that Washington expects Jerusalem to honor the terms of an agreement governing the region.

A State Department official said the United States expects Israel to abide by the deal, which calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the establishment of Lebanese military control in areas previously dominated by Hezbollah.

“The U.S. expects all parties to act in any manner consistent with the framework they agreed to, and Israel clearly stated that it has no territorial ambition in Lebanon,” a State Department official said in a media statement issued on Wednesday.

“A permanent military presence in south Lebanon is not consistent with the commitments made in the framework or the long-term peace and security of both states,” the statement added, which came as a response to the comments from Defense Minister Israel Katz, which claimed that Israel will continue to keep troops in the region.

The statement appeared to directly contradict Katz, who earlier Wednesday declared that Israeli forces would remain in security zones in southern Lebanon, as well as in parts of Syria and Gaza.

While touring Israeli military outposts in southern Lebanon, Katz said Israel had no intention of leaving the territory, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a long-term agreement between Jerusalem and Beirut.

“The IDF is here to stay in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza to protect the entire State of Israel,” Katz decalred.

“I have instructed the IDF to take all the necessary steps to prepare for a long-term presence in the area. As the prime minister and I have made unequivocally clear, we are not withdrawing from this security zone,” he added.