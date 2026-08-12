WATCH: Irish man threatens to kill Jewish couple, praises Hitler

A man identified as Paddy from Ireland allegedly told two Jewish visitors in France that Hitler should have finished the job, then threatened to kill them after being filmed.

The face of pure hatred. An Irish citizen visiting France, tells two Jewish visitors he's sorry Hitler didn't finish the job. They started videoing him and he threatens to kill them.

Identified himself as "Paddy from Ireland". pic.twitter.com/lzDFY7chtA

— Daniel (@VoteLewko) August 11, 2026