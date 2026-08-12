Lebanon abolishes death penalty

Lebanon had not carried out any executions since 2004, though courts continued to impose death sentences.

Gila Isaacson, Kikar Hashabbat via JFeed

Lebanon’s parliament passed landmark legislation today abolishing the death penalty, making it the first country in the Middle East to take this step.

The vote came despite fierce opposition from Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terror group that holds seats in the legislature.

Under the new law approved in Beirut, capital punishment will be replaced with life imprisonment accompanied by hard labor.

The measure passed with a majority vote, though tensions ran high during the parliamentary session.

Justice Minister Adel Nassar, present during the vote, praised lawmakers for what he called a “historic step” for the nation.

International human rights organizations welcomed the legislation warmly, describing it as a significant achievement in the global campaign against capital punishment.

Heba Morayef, who directs Middle East and Africa operations for Amnesty International, called the decision “a significant milestone and a victory for human rights in the country.”

She noted that “after more than two decades without executions, today’s step transforms a temporary pause in executions into lasting legal protection that guarantees the right to life and places Lebanon in line with the global trend toward abolition.”

Ramzi Kaiss, a Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, observed that “despite an unofficial freeze on the use of the death penalty over the past two decades, Lebanon needed to take this additional step forward and declare a complete break from this cruel practice.”

Lebanon had not carried out any executions since 2004, though courts continued to impose death sentences.

Before the law’s passage, 85 condemned prisoners remained in custody.

The legislation succeeded despite strong resistance from Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, whose members were the only ones to oppose the measure.

Heated confrontations erupted in the chamber during debates and voting, prompting the terror organization’s representatives to walk out in protest.

France’s foreign minister claimed Lebanon was “the first” in the Middle East to abolish the death penalty.

While Israel does not practice capital punishment in reality, the option remains on the books legally.

“Lebanon today becomes the first country in the Middle East to abolish the death penalty,” he stated.

“I congratulate the Lebanese parliament on this historic and courageous vote, which shows that Lebanon, despite the trials it faces, maintains a unique voice in the region and remains an example through its ability to uphold the democratic values and freedoms that form the foundation of its existence. This was the commitment made in Paris a month ago during the Ninth World Congress Against the Death Penalty: it has been fulfilled. While much remains to be done on the path to peace and reforms, Lebanon and the Lebanese people can count on France’s unwavering support.”