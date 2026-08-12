Answer Mecca with an alliance

Israel should not fear this pact. Israel should answer it.

By Gregg Roman, Middle East Forum

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan signed a mutual defense pact in Mecca on August 7. Commentators call it an Islamic NATO, but it is not. It is a message dressed as a military alliance.

But messages invite answers, and this one hands Israel the strongest case in years for a rival security architecture running from India through the Gulf to the Eastern Mediterranean and out to Morocco.

The signatories in Mecca supplied the pretext; Israel should supply the structure.

A Pact Built on Paper

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement declares that an armed attack on one signatory shall be regarded as an attack on all.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan borrows the language of NATO’s Article 5 and floats a permanent secretariat. Islamabad insists the pact is purely defensive.

The text merges two earlier arrangements: the Saudi maritime coalition assembled against Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the September 2025 agreement that extended Pakistan’s umbrella to the kingdom.

The test came before the ink dried. On July 25 the Houthis struck Aramco facilities at Jizan and Yanbu, the gateway that now carries nearly all Saudi seaborne crude since Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz.

Two days after the Mecca signing, they struck again. Ankara did not move a frigate, nor did Islamabad move a battalion.

Pakistan placed 8,000 troops, a JF-17 squadron, and a Chinese air defense battery on Saudi soil under the September 2025 pact.

Its own officials called the force combat capable, but it fired nothing in the kingdom’s defense, not during the 39-day war and not when the refineries burned.

These alliances died on the operating table before the surgery began.

The contradictions run deeper than the non-response. Turkey hosts and champions the Muslim Brotherhood, which Riyadh outlawed in 2014.

A Greek Patriot crew shot down the Houthi missiles aimed at Yanbu in July, and two weeks later the kingdom signed a defense pact with Greece’s principal adversary.

Riyadh cultivates the government in Kabul that Pakistan fights along its own frontier. Each signatory has bound itself to the patrons of its enemies. That is not an alliance, but a photo op.

Six Messages, No Alliance

Each delegation in Mecca spoke to two audiences, and none of the six messages align.

Riyadh told Tehran that it can marshal Sunni military weight and told its own public that the kingdom leads the Sunni world.

That is why the pact bears the name of Mecca and not Riyadh, Istanbul, or Islamabad.

Islamabad told New Delhi that NATO’s second-largest army and the Saudi treasury now stand behind it and told its Islamist base what its defense minister has shouted for months about Israel.

Note who stayed silent. Neither Field Marshal Asim Munir nor the prime minister attached that venom to the document.

Ankara told its own citizens that Turkey has resumed its Ottoman role as the region’s uniter and told the world that Turkish power now guarantees security from Somalia to Qatar.

Six messages. Zero interoperability. No joint command, no integrated air defense, no shared doctrine, no exercise calendar. A communiqué is not a capability.

The Real Project Is Turkish

The pact functions as misdirection, and the misdirection serves Ankara. Turkey’s strategy is written down.

İbrahim Kalın founded the SETA think tank before he took over Turkish intelligence, and the doctrine he built prescribes a dual track: partner with Washington in English, undermine it in Turkish, and construct an autonomous Turkey that restores the Ottoman footprint.

The execution is visible on the map. A fifth-generation fighter program to rival the F-35,

Russian reactors on Turkish soil, and ground forces occupying more than 2,000 square kilometers of northern Iraq.

A base beside Al Udeid in Qatar, a rocket and training facility in Somalia, and drones in western Libya. F-16s sent to northern Cyprus in March, plus a peace track with Öcalan at home while Ankara squeezes the Kurdish factions in Syria.

And at every node, the same demand: America has no reason to keep troops in Syria, no reason to remain in Erbil, and no reason to anchor the region at all.

Turkey does not want a regional alliance of equals. It wants to be the vizier. Watch the hand signing in Mecca, and you will miss the hand moving through Damascus, Mogadishu, and Tripoli.

Israel’s Answer

Israel should not fear this pact. Israel should answer it.

Consider what the signature in Mecca concedes. Three governments with deep mutual grievances judged Israel consequential enough to paper over Khashoggi, the Brotherhood, and two decades of rivalry.

Israel is not the region’s 800-pound gorilla. It is a 175-pound orangutan, agile enough to reach every branch. The correct response to being treated as a threat worth balancing is to become an anchor worth joining.

The contra-alliance already exists in pieces. India sits at one end of it, watching Pakistan rearm on Saudi credit and Turkish production lines.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain built their security around the Abraham Accords and have no interest in Sunni collective defense run from Ankara.

Greece and Cyprus face Turkish pressure daily. Bulgaria extends the line to the Black Sea. Morocco extends it to the Atlantic.

Israel is the connective tissue: the only state in the set with proven expeditionary reach, a defense industry at scale, and working ties to every other member.

Three tasks follow. First, harden the economic spine. The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor forks in Jordan toward Israel and Egypt, and Riyadh now promotes a rival rail route through Jordan and Syria into Turkish ports that would cut both terminals out.

Defending IMEC is no longer a commerce ministry project but a security mission for the entire bloc.

Second, build the arsenal. Israel should execute its 350 billion shekel domestic arms plan in full and push exports into Europe until European readiness depends on Israeli systems.

Dependence is deterrence. Third, extend protection downward as well as outward. Druze, Kurds, and Maronites sit outside every capital’s guarantee. The Mecca bloc offers them nothing.

Israel can offer them an anchor, and a bloc that protects minorities will outlast one that protects only thrones.

Egypt Is the swing state.

Egypt attended the talks and did not sign. Fidan calls Cairo a natural partner and expects it to join once technical issues resolve.

Watch this above all else. Egyptian accession would tilt the Eastern Mediterranean littoral four against one, with Turkish influence running through Damascus and Beirut and Turkish treaty ties running through Cairo.

It would also ratify the corridor bypass that damages Egypt’s own economic future, since IMEC forks toward Egypt as well as Israel.

Cairo’s holdout signals an older logic: the Arab collective defense framework that predates Mecca by three-quarters of a century and a refusal to place Arab security under non-Arab management.

Washington and Jerusalem should give Egypt every reason to keep holding out. Corridor equity, energy integration, and leadership of the contra-bloc’s Arab wing all belong on the table.

The Tripwires

This assessment changes if paper becomes practice. Six developments would demand a response: (1) a permanent Turkish naval presence in Saudi Red Sea ports, which would place Ankara’s hand on the kingdom’s last export gateway; (2) permanent basing of the F-16s Ankara sent to northern Cyprus in March, or Bayraktar squadrons joining the 35,000 troops already stationed there; (3) Turkish naval probes of Israel’s exclusive economic zone; (4) Pakistani combat deployments to Yanbu or Jeddah; (5) a staffed joint command rather than a promised secretariat; and (6) a Saudi accommodation with Tehran that frees the pact to face west.

None of these exist today, and any one of them would move this pact from theater to threat.

Washington has its own part. Turkey answers pressure and nothing else. When Ankara jailed pastor Andrew Brunson in 2018, sanctions on two Turkish ministers and the steel and aluminum trade broke the standoff and brought him home.

The same logic applies at scale. An Erdoğan-led Turkey inside NATO does more damage than a confronted Turkey outside it, and the debate over expelling a member for material breach under the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties deserves a serious hearing.

The Mecca Agreement is a message, not a military. Israel should send the reply: an alliance that trains together, builds together, and shows up when the missiles fly.

The three leaders in Mecca produced a photograph. Israel should produce a bloc.