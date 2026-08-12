Israel to UN: Jewish towns in Judea & Samaria ‘aren’t going anywhere’

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks during a meeting at the United Nations headquartes in New York City, March 20, 2025. (Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90)

Israeli ambassador to the United Nations tells Security Council that Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria will remain there permanently.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told the Security Council on Tuesday that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria would remain permanently, pushing back against mounting international criticism of Israeli construction beyond the pre-1967 Green Line.

“The Security Council must understand a simple truth: we are not going anywhere,” Danon told the council.

“Jewish communities will stay in Judea and Samaria,” Danon added. “Jewish communities are not temporary outposts, nor obstacles to peace.”

“They are permanent homes, thriving neighborhoods where families live. Judea and Samaria is where our people’s eternal connection to the Land of Israel began.”

Danon’s remarks came during an emergency Security Council meeting focused on tensions in Judea and Samaria, amid claims by UN officials of an upsurge in “settler violence.”

The UN Security Council hearing also highlighted criticism of steps by the Israeli government to deepen control over Judea and Samaria and to significantly expand the scope of Jewish settlement.

Five European members of the council requested the meeting, with Bahrain, China, Pakistan and Russia backing the request.

Much of the session centered on allegations of violence by Israeli civilians against Palestinians.

Danon accused the council of applying a double standard by treating attacks involving Israelis as a collective phenomenon while describing Palestinian attacks in terms of individual perpetrators.

“When Israelis are involved, this body uses a collective label, ‘settler violence,’” Danon said. He charged that the differing treatment amounted to “prejudice.”

The Israeli ambassador also emphasized that Jerusalem condemns violence regardless of who commits it.

“Israel condemns all violence against Israelis and Palestinians,” Danon said, adding that Israel “does not tolerate extremism — we confront it.”

He said that attacks by Israelis were declining while Palestinian attacks were increasing and receiving insufficient attention from the council.

The meeting featured sharp criticism of Israel from UN officials and several Security Council members.

Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN deputy special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, told members that “the West Bank is at the breaking point,” saying violence and displacement had reached levels that demanded urgent international attention.

“Settler violence has reached unprecedented levels,” Alakbarov told the council.