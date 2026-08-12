WATCH: Middle East analyst blasts media for leaks endangering Trump

Middle East analyst Jim Hanson said the media were not notified about the security change during President Trump’s Turkey visit, following an Iranian threat, because they leak so much sensitive information.

More leaks about President Trump's security.

This must be STOPPED. The press is mad they weren't told he changed planes.

I told Stuart Varney:

"I don't have a single tear for them because the press there couldn't be trusted to not put that info out" pic.twitter.com/0Bnxcp9y8K — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 11, 2026