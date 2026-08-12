Mladenov rejects report Gaza deal could cover up to $400 million in Hamas debts

Mladenov said financial safeguards would prevent Hamas from receiving or controlling the money.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Board of Peace Director-General Nikolay Mladenov on Wednesday rejected reports that a Gaza agreement could provide financial benefits or debt relief to Hamas, saying the terrorist group would have no access to funds allocated under the plan.

The dispute centers on Clause 5 of a 15-point roadmap governing financial arrangements in Gaza.

KAN News reported that wording in the provision could allow as much as $400 million to cover payments to local suppliers and contract holders as well as public employees who have not received their salaries.

The provision prompted concerns that some of the money could ultimately benefit Hamas, including by covering obligations accumulated under its administration.

Mladenov disputed that interpretation, saying on X/Twitter that “such a proposal has not been discussed, negotiated, considered, and will not be on the agenda in the future.”

Mediators said the $400 million ceiling is intended to address legitimate civic debts and obligations to contractors, as well as severance payments for public employees who will not continue working under the incoming technocratic administration.

Mladenov said financial safeguards would prevent Hamas from receiving or controlling the money.

“The Peace Council’s funds are not channeled through Hamas. Every contract is vetted and approved, every work is verified before payment, and all accounts are open to full scrutiny by the donor governments.”

He also said the International Stabilization Force’s role includes assisting with Hamas’ disarmament and the transition to an administration from which the group would be excluded.

“The International Stabilization Force is designed to support disarmament and the establishment of a civilian government in which Hamas has no part,” he added. “This has been our position from the beginning and has not changed.”

Mladenov rejected suggestions that the disputed financial provision represented an arrangement negotiated with Hamas.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the provision, he added that Gaza already presented substantial difficulties without additional claims being introduced.

“There is no need to invent more,” Mladenov said.