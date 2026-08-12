WATCH: Former hostage and partner affix mezuzah to new apartment door August 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-hostage-and-partner-affix-mezuzah-to-new-apartment-door/ Email Print Former hostage Bar Kupershtein and his girlfriend inaugurated their new apartment by affixing a mezuzah, the traditional Jewish doorpost fixture in a powerful moment of faith. Former hostage Bar Kupershtein and his partner celebrated a new beginning as they moved into their new home. In an emotional video shared on Instagram, the couple was seen affixing a mezuzah to their new home as Kupershtein recited the Shehecheyanu blessing. In recent months,… pic.twitter.com/ruclY3VPgN — C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 12, 2026 Bar Kuperstienhomehostage