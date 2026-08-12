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WATCH: Former hostage and partner affix mezuzah to new apartment door

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Former hostage Bar Kupershtein and his girlfriend inaugurated their new apartment by affixing a mezuzah, the traditional Jewish doorpost fixture in a powerful moment of faith.

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