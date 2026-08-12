WATCH: Former hostage and partner affix mezuzah to new apartment door

Former hostage Bar Kupershtein and his girlfriend inaugurated their new apartment by affixing a mezuzah, the traditional Jewish doorpost fixture in a powerful moment of faith.

Former hostage Bar Kupershtein and his partner celebrated a new beginning as they moved into their new home.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, the couple was seen affixing a mezuzah to their new home as Kupershtein recited the Shehecheyanu blessing.

In recent months,… pic.twitter.com/ruclY3VPgN

— C14 News Israel • Headlines (@c14israel) August 12, 2026