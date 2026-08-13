Tucker Carlson accuses Ben Shapiro of pushing Americans to eat ‘goyslop’

Far-right podcaster accused of injecting antisemitism into the ongoing “burrito-gate” controversy, suggesting that Ben Shapiro’s downplaying of inflation masks a hidden agenda targeting non-Jews.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Far-right podcaster Tucker Carlson escalated his long-running feud with Ben Shapiro on Wednesday, accusing the conservative commentator of promoting a sinister economic agenda targeting non-Jewish Americans, using the provocative term “goyslop” to characterize Shapiro’s position on food price inflation.

“Ben Shapiro to America: shut up and eat your goyslop. Overpriced burritos are more than you deserve,” Carlson wrote on X while promoting the latest episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show.”

The attack came after an unusually heated debate on the American right over the cost of food, sparked by a Turning Point USA college student’s complaint that “a burrito shouldn’t cost $20.”

Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet amplified the remark on X, arguing that the complaint reflected a wider frustration among younger Americans over affordability.

“A lot of this is a hangover from Covid and Biden-era inflation, but the lived experience is the same,” Kolvet wrote.

Shapiro pushed back against the premise, arguing that a typical burrito does not reflect the average price of a burrito.

“If you’re paying $20 for a burrito and you’re not independently wealthy, you’re doing life wrong,” Shapiro wrote in one response.

In a longer Daily Wire commentary, Shapiro acknowledged that grocery prices remained elevated but argued that pessimistic conservatives were exaggerating the extent of the affordability crisis.

He said a $20 burrito would generally mean someone had gone to an expensive restaurant, pointing to cheaper options at Chipotle and Taco Bell and arguing that a homemade burrito could be prepared for a fraction of the price.

Shapiro also tied the dispute to a broader ideological argument within the right.

He accused what he called “common good conservatives” of demanding lower prices while opposing policies he believes would reduce costs, including eliminating tariffs, weakening unions and deregulating food supply chains.

He separately rejected claims that US involvement in the Iran conflict was responsible for high food prices.

Carlson seized on the comments as evidence that Shapiro and other establishment conservatives were failing to understand the economic pressures facing ordinary Americans.

His choice of the word “goyslop,” however, added another dimension to an already personal dispute.

“Goy” is a Hebrew term for “nation,” which is colloquially used to refer to non-Jews.

“Goyslop” has circulated in far-right social media communities as a derogatory expression for low-quality mass-produced food marketed to non-Jews.

The Anti-Defamation League has described the term, in its extremist usage, as antisemitic and connected to conspiracy theories alleging that Jews intentionally promote unhealthy food for non-Jews.

Carlson’s use of the term is particularly notable because Shapiro himself had recently used it against Carlson.

During another flare-up between the two men in July over the US-Iran war, Carlson accused pro-Israel figures of pushing Americans into conflicts from which they would personally remain insulated.

Shapiro reposted Carlson’s remarks with a one-word response: “Goyslop.”

The debate has also drawn comments from Republican lawmakers.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, entered the dispute by ridiculing those complaining about restaurant prices.

“Stop whining, get a job, eat Ramen like the rest of us did in college,” Crenshaw wrote, adding that “the market doesn’t care” what consumers believe food should cost.

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in after Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen dismissed the $20-burrito complaint.

When Thiessen argued that college students could simply eat food covered by their meal plans, Vance responded with a personal joke about Thiessen, writing: “If you’ve ever met him in person, it’s quite obvious the man has never missed a burrito.”

The argument comes against a backdrop of continuing food inflation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that overall consumer prices were 3.4% higher in July than a year earlier.

Food purchased for home consumption was up 2.7%, while prices for food eaten away from home rose 3.4%.

Limited-service restaurant prices — the category that includes most fast-food establishments — increased 3.3% over the previous 12 months.