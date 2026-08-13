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WATCH: Serbian fans pelt Israeli team official for displaying flag following soccer match

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Serbian fans of Crvena Zvezda drew sharp backlash after throwing trash at a Hapoel Be’er Sheva official who displayed an Israeli flag following the match.

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