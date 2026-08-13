WATCH: Serbian fans pelt Israeli team official for displaying flag following soccer match August 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-serbian-fans-pelt-israeli-team-official-for-displaying-flag-following-soccer-match/ Email Print Serbian fans of Crvena Zvezda drew sharp backlash after throwing trash at a Hapoel Be’er Sheva official who displayed an Israeli flag following the match. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-12-23-54-30.mp4 anti-IsraelHapoel Beer ShevaSerbia