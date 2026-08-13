Eurovision announces new rule, which appears to target Israel

Noam Bettan, winner of the reality show "The Next Star," poses for a picture after winning the final in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem, January 21, 2026. (Photo by Yael Abas Guisky/Flash90)

Eurovision has changed its hosting rules, potentially preventing Israel from staging the contest after a future victory.

By World Israel News Staff

Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest have announced a new rule governing which countries can host the following year’s competition — a change that appears to specifically affect Israel and Ukraine.

Under the revised rules, countries involved in an ongoing armed conflict or facing a “sensitive geopolitical situation” that affects the “security, safety or stability of their state or immediate region” will no longer be permitted to host the following year’s contest.

The change represents a significant departure from Eurovision’s longstanding tradition in which the winning country hosts the next year’s competition. The rule appears particularly relevant to Israel, which has remained a strong performer in recent editions of the contest despite the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.

Israel’s Noam Bettan finished second in the 2026 competition, continuing the country’s recent run of strong results.

The new rule would also affect Ukraine. The country won Eurovision in 2022, shortly after Russia invaded the country.

Because of the ongoing war, Ukraine was unable to host the following year’s competition, and the 2023 contest was instead held in the United Kingdom, which had finished second in 2022.

Eurovision Song Contest Director Martin Green said the changes were intended to clarify the rules and protect participants rather than target any particular country.

“The Eurovision song contest is constantly evolving and our annual review of the rules is an important part of making sure the contest remains fair, transparent and consistent for all those who participate, including the millions who engage with the event globally,” Eurovision song contest director Martin Green said in a media statement about the rule change.

“Guided, as always, by feedback from our members, we have clarified and strengthened several areas for 2027. These changes are about giving everyone involved greater clarity, protecting artists and ensuring the contest continues to provide a safe and welcoming environment, while preserving the spirit and integrity that make the Eurovision song contest so special.”

The rule change comes after Israel’s participation in Eurovision became an increasingly contentious issue following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre and the subsequent Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

In 2026, five countries reportedly boycotted the competition and refused to participate because of Israel’s presence. The controversy surrounding Israel has included calls for the country to be expelled from the competition, as well as protests and political pressure directed at Eurovision organizers.