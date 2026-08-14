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WATCH: Bessent vows ‘never seen before’ economic policies on Iran

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. will impose unprecedented economic policies targeting Iran, signaling an aggressive new phase in Washington’s economic pressure campaign against Tehran.

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