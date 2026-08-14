WATCH: Bessent vows ‘never seen before’ economic policies on Iran

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. will impose unprecedented economic policies targeting Iran, signaling an aggressive new phase in Washington’s economic pressure campaign against Tehran.

NEW: Bessent on Iran: Watch this space for more announcements coming next week, because we are going to apply measures like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation on a country. pic.twitter.com/3JQvUocipH — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 14, 2026