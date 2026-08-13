IDF lookouts warn of Hamas activity along Gaza’s yellow line

The lookouts said they are identifying suspicious activity daily and compared the situation to the period immediately before the Oct. 7 attack.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF lookouts serving in two sectors along the Gaza border have warned that Hamas terrorists and other suspicious individuals are repeatedly approaching the Yellow Line and testing Israel’s response, while authorization to eliminate perceived threats is being delayed, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Thursday.

The lookouts said they are identifying suspicious activity daily and compared the situation to the period immediately before the Oct. 7 attack.

“I feel like it’s October 6,” one lookout said. “The only difference is that we’re identifying it at the Yellow Line and not at the fence. The Gazans aren’t stupid; ultimately, they are constantly testing us and seeing whether we respond or not. It’s just like before October 7.”

The soldiers said obtaining authorization to fire becomes increasingly difficult when decisions are referred to higher levels of command.

One lookout described a recent incident near the fence in which she spotted a suspicious individual carrying a weapon and engaging in “activity on the ground” that she said could indicate the placement of an explosive device. Forces operating in the area were alerted, but authorization to eliminate the threat was not received.

“It gets stuck higher up,” she said. “The problem is simply that it gets stuck higher up. The moment the political echelon gives an order that fire cannot be used, our hands are effectively tied and we’re going back to October 6.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected claims that Israel had changed its policy toward threats in Gaza.

“Israel will continue to eliminate every threat to our citizens and our soldiers,” Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the political leadership was not preventing the military from responding to threats and that the chief of staff had clarified the rules of engagement.

The lookouts said they feared the restrictions were endangering troops operating inside Gaza, who could be positioned only a few hundred meters from terrorists.

“Not everyone who massacred people on October 7 was killed,” one lookout said. “It’s possible that the same weapon I’m seeing through surveillance was used to massacre children and Israeli residents. It simply infuriates me. It feels like they’re making a mockery of us.”