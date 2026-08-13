The secret life of a woman journalist in Iran

My name is Maddie, and I live a double life in Iran. To most people, I am an ordinary Iranian woman; in secret, I am a journalist and a human rights activist.

By Maddie Ali, The Algemeiner

I am at a corner table, coffee cooling in my hands, when two men walk in wearing black.

In Iran, you learn to recognize it without being told twice: plain clothes, no insignia, but black is its own uniform—the Basij intelligence. The entire room registers their presence in the same half-second, and everyone goes quiet.

They don’t come toward me. They go straight to the counter, to my friend who owns the cafe, and pull her aside, close enough that I can watch, too far to hear.

But I don’t need to hear. I know that stillness, that fear of interrogation.

My mind starts racing. Should I leave? Have they finally come for me? Have they discovered the articles I have written? Do they know about my work as a journalist?

Have they decided that this is enough to accuse me of collaborating with a foreign country? Is this the moment my work ends, and prison begins?

Then another thought cuts through the panic. What if they are not here for me at all? What if they had come for my friend?

After all, she was on the frontlines during the anti-regime demonstrations earlier this year.

My coffee remains untouched. Time no longer moves.

One of the Basiji takes out a paper and hands it to my friend. The men return to the counter, unhurried, while she signs it. I sit still, not daring to move, because moving means being seen.

And today, just being seen is a risk.

Only after they leave do I realize I have been holding my breath. I let out a quiet sigh and walk over to my friend behind the counter.

“What was that about?” I ask, trying to steady my voice.

She looks exhausted more than frightened, as if this is simply part of running a business in Iran.

“They came to warn us,” she says. “Everyone in the cafe has to comply with the hijab law, and no one can discuss politics here.” She hesitates for a second before completing the sentence.

“They said if we don’t, they will seal the cafe.”

The men in black are gone, but the fear they brought remains. Conversations resume in lowered voices; people glance instinctively toward the entrance, and the cafe no longer feels like a refuge.

My name is Maddie, and I live a double life in Iran. To most people, I am an ordinary Iranian woman; in secret, I am a journalist and a human rights activist.

Every morning begins the same way. I unplug my phone from its charger, connect to the most reliable VPN I can find, and check international news, and then I reach out to my friends—people who share my hope for a better future.

We dream of a country where I do not have to think a thousand times before removing my headscarf and a world where reading the news is not an act of resistance, where I do not have to delete my browser history, hide my conversations, or live with the constant fear that a single mistake could change everything.

My family carries a different kind of fear. They worry constantly about my work, watching closely to make sure I don’t post publicly, don’t share too much, don’t trust the wrong person, and don’t write anything that could bring trouble to our doorstep.

They speak often about surveillance, undercover agents who may be anywhere, and how easily your words can be twisted and used against you.

Before I publish anything, I hear my family’s questions in my head: “Is your name attached? Can anyone trace it? Who else knows?”

Their warnings always follow me. Before I write, I think about who might read it. Before I speak, I notice who is standing nearby. Before I leave the house, I consider whether my clothing might attract attention.

A few years ago, one of my close female friends was arrested after visiting the tomb of Cyrus the Great. It is a site deeply tied to Persian history and identity, a place many Iranians regard with reverence.

At the time, however, gatherings were restricted, and visiting the tomb was not permitted; the police detained her simply for being present at the site.

For women in Iran, the fear surrounding arrest extends beyond imprisonment itself. Human-rights organizations and journalistic investigations have documented abuse, including sexual violence, in detention.

The possibility of what may happen behind closed doors, unyielding psychological torture, becomes part of the punishment long before any legal outcome is known.

My friend’s arrest was the moment vigilance stopped being an occasional reaction and became the way I moved through the city.

Even on an ordinary street, I feel watched — not necessarily by any visible person, but by a more diffuse presence. A stranger could just be a stranger, or they could be a government supporter, someone reporting what they see.

I monitor the way I walk, dress, and speak, as though I am constantly being measured against rules that are not always clearly stated but are understood through their consequences.

In the end, it is not only the moments of confrontation that shape you. It is repetition, the paranoid routine that defines daily life in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

You learn to live with it. Not because it disappears, but because there is often no safe alternative. Caution stops feeling like a decision and becomes a reflex.

That afternoon in the cafe, the men did not arrest my friend. They did not arrest me. But they did not need to. The Basij’s presence was a warning that had changed how everyone in the cafe behaved.

And yet, even with that weight, something refuses to vanish completely — the need to speak, to resist, to exist on your own terms, even if only for a moment.

Sometimes that resistance is small and private — taking off a head covering when no one is watching, singing in a car with the windows rolled up, or laughing a little louder than feels safe.

These acts may be quiet, but the desire behind them is not. The yearning for change, for freedom, continues to simmer below the surface, ready to boil over when the conditions are right.