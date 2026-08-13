WATCH: Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square officially named

In honor of the massive rallies calling for the return of all hostages held in Gaza, Tel Aviv’s central square has been officially renamed “Hostages Square.”

Tel Aviv, Israel’s Hostages Square has officially received the name it was already widely known by.

Since October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre the square served as a powerful gathering place advocating for the release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from southern Israel.… pic.twitter.com/zqHCIjhQc9 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) August 12, 2026