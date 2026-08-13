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WATCH: Senior IRGC commander – ‘Victory is not enough, we demand retribution’

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IRGC General Mohammad Reza Naqdi stated that Iranian forces are ready to operate outside their home territory, boasting that the Islamic Republic has “countless” supporters around the world.

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