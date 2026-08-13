WATCH: Senior IRGC commander – ‘Victory is not enough, we demand retribution’

IRGC General Mohammad Reza Naqdi stated that Iranian forces are ready to operate outside their home territory, boasting that the Islamic Republic has “countless” supporters around the world.

Senior IRGC OfficialGen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi: Winning the War Is Not Enough, Iranians Want Vengeance for Khamenei; We Must Be Ready to Operate Inside Enemy Territory; Basij Has Been Ordered to Expand Its Operations Abroad; We Have “Countless Supporters” Around the World pic.twitter.com/Cx3M1aogDc — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 13, 2026