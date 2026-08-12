‘I want to be here for a long time:’ Israeli winger Manor Solomon signs with West Ham

Solomon has appeared nearly 30 times in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

West Ham United has completed its signing of Israeli winger Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract with the option for another year, the team announced on Monday.

The east London team did not disclose the fee, but the deal is reportedly worth £7m.

The 27-year-old Kfar Saba native is the third player to permanently sign with West Ham this summer, following Venezuela midfielder Keiber Lamadrid from Deportivo La Guaira and free agent Dutch defender Joël Veltman.

“I’m really happy to be here, happy to be a Hammer, and I can’t wait to get started.” Solomon said in a released statement.

“I know West Ham has a rich history both in the Premier League and in Europe. It’s a Club that won a European trophy just three years ago, and I think this is where the Club should be, and I’m here to help the Club to be where it belongs.”

“Of course, our first task is to get promoted, to go back to the Premier League,” he added.

“I’ll try to give my all in the first season and then in the seasons ahead. I want to be here for a long time, and I want to make the fans really happy.”

Solomon has appeared nearly 30 times in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

He won three titles with Shakhtar Donetsk, competed in the Premier League for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, and helped Leeds United win the EFL Championship.

He has also played in La Liga and Serie A for Villarreal and Fiorentina, respectively.

West Ham’s director of player recruitment, Nils Koppen, said Solomon is “a creative, exciting, and versatile attacking player who likes to score and assist and works very hard for the team.”

“He also has proven quality and recent experience in the EFL Championship and knows what will be needed for us to be successful in this challenge,” Koppen added.

“Manor is hungry and highly motivated to be here, and we look forward to seeing the qualities and attributes he will bring to West Ham United.”