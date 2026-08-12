WATCH: Israeli family viciously turned away from Thailand zoo

An Israeli family vacationing in Thailand was denied entry to a zoo after the cashier learned they were from Israel, then set a violent staff member on them, forcing the family to flee.

An Israeli 🇮🇱 family visiting Thailand 🇹🇭 was excited to go to the zoo. Their young daughters had been anxiously awaiting the visit.

The attendant selling tickets was kind and personable. She even asked them where they were visiting from. And then they said Israel.

Suddenly,… pic.twitter.com/7tNALKqF1c

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 12, 2026