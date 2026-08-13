WATCH: 16-year-old Israeli martial artist wins gold in Abu Dhabi youth championship August 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-16-year-old-israeli-martial-artist-wins-gold-in-abu-dhabi-youth-championship/ Email Print Mila Ben David, a 16-year-old Jiu-Jitsu fighter, secured victory at the Jiu-Jitsu Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi, handily taking down her opponent with a chokehold before patriotically singing along to the anthem. WATCH: Mila Ben David, a 16-year-old Israeli Jiu-Jitsu fighter, won the world title at the Jiu-Jitsu Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi. Amazing 🇮🇱💪 pic.twitter.com/Ra6rp6hmLj — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 12, 2026 Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah, rang out in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as 16-year-old Israeli jiu-jitsu fighter Mila Ben David proudly stood atop the podium at the Youth World Championship. 🇮🇱🥇 Mazel tov, Mila, on this incredible achievement and for representing Israel… pic.twitter.com/pvncQApv3q — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) August 12, 2026 Abu DhabiIsraeli athletesJiu-Jitsu