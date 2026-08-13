Search

WATCH: 16-year-old Israeli martial artist wins gold in Abu Dhabi youth championship

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-16-year-old-israeli-martial-artist-wins-gold-in-abu-dhabi-youth-championship/
Email Print

Mila Ben David, a 16-year-old Jiu-Jitsu fighter, secured victory at the Jiu-Jitsu Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi, handily taking down her opponent with a chokehold before patriotically singing along to the anthem.

>