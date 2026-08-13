WATCH: 16-year-old Israeli martial artist wins gold in Abu Dhabi youth championship

Mila Ben David, a 16-year-old Jiu-Jitsu fighter, secured victory at the Jiu-Jitsu Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi, handily taking down her opponent with a chokehold before patriotically singing along to the anthem.

WATCH: Mila Ben David, a 16-year-old Israeli Jiu-Jitsu fighter, won the world title at the Jiu-Jitsu Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi. Amazing 🇮🇱💪 pic.twitter.com/Ra6rp6hmLj — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 12, 2026