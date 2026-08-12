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WATCH: ‘I can’t ever turn my back on Israel,’ says Senator Fetterman

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Democratic Senator John Fetterman declared his unwavering support for Israel, saying that although he agrees with 90% of Democratic policies, the party’s anti-Israel sentiment sets him apart.

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