WATCH: ‘I can’t ever turn my back on Israel,’ says Senator Fetterman August 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-i-cant-ever-turn-my-back-on-israel-says-senator-fetterman/ Email Print Democratic Senator John Fetterman declared his unwavering support for Israel, saying that although he agrees with 90% of Democratic policies, the party’s anti-Israel sentiment sets him apart. Sen. Fetterman: Israel is the red line for me. Like, I can't ever turn my back to Israel. Stewart: But that is not our country. pic.twitter.com/kJLWmC8AYT — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 12, 2026 DemocratsJohn Fettermanpro-Israel