WATCH: ‘I can’t ever turn my back on Israel,’ says Senator Fetterman

Democratic Senator John Fetterman declared his unwavering support for Israel, saying that although he agrees with 90% of Democratic policies, the party’s anti-Israel sentiment sets him apart.

Sen. Fetterman: Israel is the red line for me. Like, I can't ever turn my back to Israel.

Stewart: But that is not our country. pic.twitter.com/kJLWmC8AYT

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 12, 2026