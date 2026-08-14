WATCH: Quranic verses thrown back in face of anti-Israel influencer

Israeli influencer Tal Oran dismantled a notorious antisemitic online personality, quoting the same Quranic verses the figure used, showing they actually affirm God’s promise of the land to the nation of Israel.

Mashallah I was blessed to teach @Jvnior some Quran verses today! pic.twitter.com/EUJ1WUhqRE — Tal Oran (@travelingclatt) August 12, 2026