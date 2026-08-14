WATCH: Quranic verses thrown back in face of anti-Israel influencer August 14, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-quranic-verses-thrown-back-in-face-of-anti-israel-influencer/ Email Print Israeli influencer Tal Oran dismantled a notorious antisemitic online personality, quoting the same Quranic verses the figure used, showing they actually affirm God’s promise of the land to the nation of Israel. Mashallah I was blessed to teach @Jvnior some Quran verses today! pic.twitter.com/EUJ1WUhqRE — Tal Oran (@travelingclatt) August 12, 2026 QuranRadical IslamTal Oran