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WATCH: Quranic verses thrown back in face of anti-Israel influencer

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Israeli influencer Tal Oran dismantled a notorious antisemitic online personality, quoting the same Quranic verses the figure used, showing they actually affirm God’s promise of the land to the nation of Israel.

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