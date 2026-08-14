WATCH: Israel, the AI powerhouse of the world

For the last several years, Israel has invested billions of dollars into its artificial intelligence sector, and it’s now paying off massive dividends as hundreds of companies turn amazing ideas into billion-dollar startups.

The Country of AI 10 million people. More than 2,000 AI startups. This tiny country is obsessed with AI. pic.twitter.com/iQGgqOxnoM — Nuseir Yassin (@nasdaily) August 13, 2026