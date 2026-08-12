Israeli intelligence warning of Iranian attack led Trump to secretly switch plane

Critics argued that the arrangement potentially placed those passengers at risk by using the presidential plane as a decoy.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel alerted the U.S. last month to intelligence indicating a possible Iranian missile attack targeting Air Force One while President Donald Trump was in Turkey, leading Trump to secretly leave the country aboard another military aircraft, according to a person briefed on the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Air Force One departed separately with aides and journalists still aboard, effectively serving as a decoy while Trump traveled on the other aircraft. The Washington Post first reported the operation.

Trump addressed the episode Tuesday after reporters asked about the disclosure, saying the decision to switch aircraft was made by his security team.

“I guess there was a threat out there,” Trump said. He said he had not sought extensive information about the intelligence because “I get a lot of threats. I have a lot of threats that you don’t know about.”

The president said he followed directions from the Secret Service and military rather than making the arrangements himself.

“I go by Secret Service and the military,” Trump said. “They wanted me to go in a different flight, different plane.”

“I just have to do what they say.”

The disclosure raised questions about the decision to allow White House staff and journalists to remain aboard Air Force One while the president was transferred to a separate aircraft. Critics argued that the arrangement potentially placed those passengers at risk by using the presidential plane as a decoy against a possible Iranian threat.

Trump rejected the suggestion that those aboard Air Force One had been placed in greater danger. He argued that the smaller aircraft carrying him was more likely to become a target if those behind the potential threat learned of the switch.

“I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk,” Trump said. “I think it was at greater risk because that would be the plane I think that they would be more likely to go for.”