‘Your fault’ – Mamdani slammed after synagogue attack tweet

Critics accused Mamdani of fueling antisemitism through his repeated hostility toward Israel and the Jewish state.

By World Israel News Staff

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s condemnation of a recent antisemitic attack at a local synagogue was met with harsh pushback from Jewish and Israeli advocates, who pointed to his long history of inflammatory remarks against the Jewish State as contributing to intensifying attacks against Jews in the city.

The criticism followed an attack at Central Park Synagogue during Friday night Shabbat services, when an assailant breached the synagogue and assaulted a worshipper. In the aftermath, Mamdani posted on X that he was “horrified” by the violence and that he could “only imagine the pain and fear an attack like this…causes for the congregation and for Jewish New Yorkers across our city.”

The mayor also pledged that his “administration will do everything in our power to keep Jewish New Yorkers safe.”

The statement, however, drew immediate backlash from Jewish and Israeli advocates, who argued that Mamdani’s repeated criticism of Israel and rhetoric directed against the Jewish state have contributed to an atmosphere of hostility toward Jews in New York.

Hillel Neuer, an attorney and founder of the Israel advocacy organization UN Watch, directly challenged Mamdani’s condemnation.

“No one has done more to fan the flames of antisemitism in New York than you,” Neuer wrote in response to Mamdani’s post.

“The Jewish community warned in July that your anti-Israel hate video put Jewish New Yorkers at risk and made them feel targeted,” he continued.

“You need to be quiet, resign, and begone.”

Zineb Riboua, a Moroccan research fellow with the Hudson Institute’s Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East, reposted a previous statement by Mamdani in which he had written: “When the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF.”

Loay Alshareef, an Emirates-based pro-Israel advocate who promotes normalization between Israel and Arab states, also responded directly to Mamdani’s condemnation, blaming the mayor for creating an environment in which such an attack could occur.

Addressing Mamdani, Alshareef described the synagogue assault as “your fault.”

“You allowed this to happen,” Alshareef continued.

“You should realize that your speeches against the one and only Jewish state that lives among 57 Muslim states fuels hate and incite violence.”