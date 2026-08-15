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WATCH: Ben-Gvir reveals harsher prison conditions for Oct. 7 terrorists

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National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir revealed the prison conditions imposed on Palestinian terrorists, including perpetrators of the Oct. 7 massacre, saying the doctrine has changed and they are now suffering for their vicious crimes.

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