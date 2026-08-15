WATCH: Ben-Gvir reveals harsher prison conditions for Oct. 7 terrorists

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir revealed the prison conditions imposed on Palestinian terrorists, including perpetrators of the Oct. 7 massacre, saying the doctrine has changed and they are now suffering for their vicious crimes.

🇮🇱 Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is speaking about the conditions of security prisoners held in Israeli facilities.

“They suffer. It’s hard for them. It’s bad for them. I’m happy that it’s bad for them.

And yes, they receive the minimum of the minimum of… https://t.co/IJ8VECUEU4

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 15, 2026