Missing Israeli mother, daughter found in Argentina

After questioning, authorities confirmed that the pair had traveled voluntarily and faced no danger or threat, and they were released with no grounds for arrest or detention.

By Gila Isaacson, Kikar Hashabbat via JFeed

Israeli mother Mali Yahalomi, 50, and her daughter Liel Yahalomi, 23, have been located safe and unharmed in Argentina on August 14, concluding a major international search that began when the Modi’in-area residents vanished in Vienna one week earlier.

The pair were last in regular contact with family around August 7, 2026, while traveling through Europe on a trip that had taken them from Prague to Vienna, where they rented an apartment.

Their sudden loss of contact set off an extensive investigation involving Israel Police, the Austrian authorities, Interpol, and Europol.

Police traced their phones to an area near a Vienna train station before losing the signal, according to reports by the Times of Israel and Haaretz.

Austrian police determined that the Yahalomis had left Austria of their own volition, reportedly by train toward Germany and then by air to Argentina, according to reports by the Jerusalem Post and Haaretz.

Investigators found no signs of violent crime or coercion.

Per Ynet News, the investigation also found that the two had purchased replacement phones and developed plans to leave Europe due to personal financial circumstances.

Police officers from Israel and Interpol located the pair aboard an intercity bus in or near Buenos Aires on August 14.

Released police footage shows officers boarding the bus and introducing themselves, with one Israeli representative identifying himself to the pair, who appeared confused but unharmed.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: missing Israeli mother and daughter Mali and Liel Yahalomi located on a train in Buenos Aires Argentina pic.twitter.com/SBxeaPlzlp — גיא עזריאל Guy Azriel (@GuyAz) August 14, 2026

After questioning, authorities confirmed that the pair had traveled voluntarily and faced no danger or threat, and they were released with no grounds for arrest or detention.

Per the Jerusalem Post and Ynet News, investigators suspect the two may have recorded videos for their family in Vienna but sent them after leaving the country, creating the initial impression they were still in Austria.

The exact reasons for cutting off contact and traveling to Argentina remain under investigation, though authorities have ruled out criminal wrongdoing.

The Yahalomi family expressed tremendous relief at their safe location and thanked Israeli police, the consul in Vienna, Magen David Adom, and volunteer searchers for their efforts, according to VINnews.

Israel Police thanked cooperating agencies for the successful resolution.

The case is considered closed from a criminal perspective, with the women free to continue as they choose.