WATCH: Israeli soccer fans chant ‘F— you Palestine’ August 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-soccer-fans-chant-f-you-palestine/ Email Print Israeli fans of the soccer team Beitar Jerusalem were seen walking through Vienna, Austria, ahead of a game, chanting, “F— you, Palestine,” before later getting into altercations with anti-Israel supporters. WATCH: Isreali football club Beitar Jerusalem fans marched through Vienna chanting “Fuck You Palestine” under police escort. The group later got into a physical altercation with passers-by near the stadium. pic.twitter.com/CNqbHdnFwF — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 15, 2026 BeitarPalestineSoccer