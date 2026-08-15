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WATCH: Israeli soccer fans chant ‘F— you Palestine’

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Israeli fans of the soccer team Beitar Jerusalem were seen walking through Vienna, Austria, ahead of a game, chanting, “F— you, Palestine,” before later getting into altercations with anti-Israel supporters.

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