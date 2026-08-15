DHS reportedly probes Palestine Freedom Fund and Democratic donor’s anti-Israel funding

Sources identified Bassema Yousef, a New York-born Democratic donor living in London, as a central figure in the fund’s fundraising.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Department of Homeland Security is examining a funding network connected to the Palestine Freedom Fund, a US-, UK- and Australia-linked organization whose activities include financing pro-Palestinian advocacy and legal efforts, according to sources cited by the New York Post.

Sources identified Bassema Yousef, a New York-born Democratic donor living in London, as a central figure in the fund’s fundraising.

Yousef previously worked for Al Jazeera, Booz Allen Hamilton and the International Rescue Committee and has donated to the campaigns of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Yousef has also publicly posted criticism of Israel. In March, responding to a video by CBS correspondent Matt Gutman showing air-raid sirens in Tel Aviv, she wrote, “Israel is too busy committing war crimes with US tax dollars,” and called Tel Aviv “stolen Palestinian land.”

Sources said Yousef established the Palestine Freedom Fund with Palestinian-Australian businessman and racing driver Yasser Shahin and Austin, Texas-based investment executive Basil Qunibi. UK corporate filings confirm Shahin’s role in establishing the fund’s London entities, while the organization also has a Delaware-based nonprofit.

Qunibi is chief executive of Atom Investors and a board member of World Food Program USA. Sources from DHS did not suggest Atom Investors was involved with the Palestine Freedom Fund. A spokesperson representing Qunibi broadly denied the allegations but did not provide an on-the-record statement concerning his reported involvement in establishing the fund.

Sources also alleged that Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, was informally involved in bringing together people associated with the organization. Zomlot declined to address the allegations when contacted by the Post.

The Palestine Freedom Fund describes itself as “a global foundation designed to pursue justice, equality, and freedom for all people.” Sources cited by the Post, however, alleged that the organization finances anti-Israel messaging and legal efforts supporting pro-Palestinian activists.

DHS declined to confirm whether an investigation was underway.

“HSI does not comment on the existence or status of specific investigations, nor on investigative methods, intelligence sources, or potential enforcement actions,” a DHS spokesperson said.

The reported scrutiny does not establish criminal wrongdoing, and none of the people alleged to be involved have been charged with a crime.