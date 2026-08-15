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WATCH: Former hostage asks if he could execute Palestinian terrorists

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In the first episode of his new podcast, former hostage Rom Braslavski asked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir if he could personally be the one to execute Palestinian terrorists, to which Ben-Gvir responded that he would move the earth to make it happen.

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