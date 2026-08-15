WATCH: Former hostage asks if he could execute Palestinian terrorists

In the first episode of his new podcast, former hostage Rom Braslavski asked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir if he could personally be the one to execute Palestinian terrorists, to which Ben-Gvir responded that he would move the earth to make it happen.

Oct 7 hostage Rom Braslavski: With my own hands, I will execute every terrorist here in the State of Israel.

Ben-Gvir: I promise you I’ll try and turn the world upside down so that it happens. They don’t deserve to live. pic.twitter.com/mj0JG9bmNt

— Tabz (@TabzLIVE) August 15, 2026