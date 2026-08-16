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WATCH: Thousands of Jews gather at Western Wall for Selichot prayers

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Ahead of the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, thousands of Jews arrived at the Western Wall to recite Selichot prayers, asking God for forgiveness.

 

 

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