WATCH: Thousands of Jews gather at Western Wall for Selichot prayers August 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-jews-gather-at-western-wall-for-selichot-prayers/ Email Print Ahead of the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, thousands of Jews arrived at the Western Wall to recite Selichot prayers, asking God for forgiveness. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-16-06-13-45.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-16-05-32-25.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-16-10-44-09.mp4 High HolidaysselichotWestern Wall