Iran’s military reshuffle reflects the regime’s narrowing pool of trusted officials

Shiite women take pictures of a giant billboard that shows the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, with Arabic writing that reads: "Thank you Iran", in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

What is taking shape is an architecture built around institutional memory, loyalty, and coercive power.

By Erfan Fard, Middle East Forum

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, or whomever is acting in his name, is not merely rebuilding Iran’s military command but, rather, is constructing a new security architecture for his rule.

The appointments reach across the General Staff, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, its naval command, and the paramilitary Basij.

Some changes were unavoidable. War and assassinations created vacancies Tehran had to fill.

But necessity does not fully explain the choices. Khamenei is neither promoting a new generation nor signaling military renewal.

He is turning to veterans forged by the revolution, the Iran-Iraq War, intelligence and counterintelligence operations, and the suppression of domestic dissent.

What is taking shape is an architecture built around institutional memory, loyalty, and coercive power.

Ali Abdollahi’s appointment as chief of the General Staff is emblematic. He joined the Islamic Revolutionary Committees after the 1979 revolution and entered the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps soon after.

Washington sanctioned him in January 2020 for his activities to destabilize the region.

His elevation is therefore not a generational break, but the restoration of a founding revolutionary-security figure to one of the state’s most important military posts.

Kiumars Heydari, the former commander of Iran’s regular Army Ground Forces and now deputy chief of the General Staff, adds another dimension.

In 2021, Heydari described the Army Ground Forces’ role in suppressing the November 2019 protests as one of its “proud” missions.

During the 2022 uprising, he derided protesters as “flies” while suggesting that restraint reflected the supreme leader’s preference rather than the Army’s reluctance to use force.

Such statements show that the regime has integrated the regular military, traditionally portrayed as less ideological than the Revolutionary Guard, into its domestic-security posture.

Ahmad Vahidi’s appointment as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander is also significant.

Vahidi’s career runs through some of the Islamic Republic’s most sensitive institutions and operations.

In the early 1980s, he served as deputy for intelligence affairs under then-Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei.

He was involved with the external-operations apparatus that developed into the Qods Force, gaining experience in intelligence, irregular warfare, and extraterritorial operations.

He reportedly was among a select group who accompanied Ali Khamenei during a 1989 visit to North Korea, a relationship crucial to Iran’s missile program and possibly nuclear programs.

The United States, Canada, and the European Union have each sanctioned Vahidi.

Interpol issued a Red Notice on Vahidi in response to his involvement in the 1994 bombing of the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.

U.S. officials allege longstanding contacts between Vahidi and then-Al Qaeda deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri in the run-up to the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Mostafa Izadi, newly appointed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps deputy commander, represents a more conventional case of old-guard continuity.

He joined the Guard in 1979 and served during the Iran-Iraq War and rose through the organization’s senior command ranks.

Ali Azmaei’s assumption of command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Navy after the killing of Alireza Tangsiri similarly appears to be institutional succession. Azmaei is also under U.S. sanction.

War creates vacancies, and authoritarian systems prefer familiar faces during crises. Not every appointment, then, is evidence of a grand strategic redesign, but Hossein Taeb’s return to lead the Basij is different.

Taeb, a former student of Ali Khamenei, spent decades inside the Khamenei network and the Islamic Republic’s security apparatus, including inside the Revolutionary Guard Intelligence Organization.

The United States sanctioned Taeb in 2010 for human-rights abuses. Rumors circulate about his involvement in both the “chain murders” of Iranian intellectuals in the 1990s and campaigns against dissidents abroad.

Taeb’s significance lies in not only his record but also the institution he now leads.

The Basij is not only a paramilitary force but also an ideological mobilization network, a reserve manpower pool, a mechanism for social surveillance, and one of the regime’s principal instruments for confronting unrest.

Returning an experienced intelligence and counterintelligence operative to its command suggests preparation for internal danger.

The six appointments, read together, map the coercive architecture of the Islamic Republic.

Collectively, they occupy every critical node of regime security: conventional command, intelligence, internal control, ideological mobilization, and asymmetric operations abroad.

That distribution is significant because Tehran increasingly confronts a threat environment in which the external and internal fronts merge.

Military pressure can accelerate domestic instability; economic deterioration can trigger unrest; intelligence penetration can expose elite fractures; and battlefield losses can erode the perception of invulnerability on which authoritarian control depends.

Here lies the regime’s central paradox. Its ability to replace commanders lost to war and assassination demonstrates institutional resilience, yet the identities of the replacements expose a vulnerability: Tehran repeatedly reaches back into the same aging revolutionary-security cohort.

The regime can refill the command structure, but its pool of individuals who are considered competent, ideologically reliable, and trustworthy appears limited.