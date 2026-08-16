WATCH: Antisemitic nail salon owner kicks out woman over Jewish identity August 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-antisemitic-nail-salon-owner-kicks-out-woman-over-jewish-identity/ Email Print A Jewish American woman walked into her nail salon thinking it was a routine appointment, but when she revealed her ethnicity, the store owner kicked her out and refused service in a blatant antisemitic attack. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-16-00-57-04.mp4 AntisemitismGenocideVirginia