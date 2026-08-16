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WATCH: Antisemitic nail salon owner kicks out woman over Jewish identity

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A Jewish American woman walked into her nail salon thinking it was a routine appointment, but when she revealed her ethnicity, the store owner kicked her out and refused service in a blatant antisemitic attack.

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