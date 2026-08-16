Iran: Three pilots held captive in Qatar

A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-24 at the Latakia Air Base in Syria, Oct. 3, 2015. (Wikimedia Commons)

The detention of the pilots intensifies already strained relations between the two countries.

By Bianca Jones, JFeed

Iran’s military announced Saturday that three Iranian pilots are alive and being held captive in Qatar.

The airmen were flying SU-24 fighter jets that crashed during strike missions conducted in March.

Alongside the announcement, Iranian officials leveled sharp criticism at Qatari authorities.

Tehran claims that Qatar is preventing the captured pilots from making any contact with their families or with official Iranian representatives.

The detention of the pilots intensifies already strained relations between the two countries, which reached a peak in mid-March when Iran launched missile strikes against Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facility.

The attack caused extensive damage to the installation and drew Qatar into direct confrontation.

The strike followed secret negotiations, according to a Washington Post report, in which Qatar allegedly proposed to Iran that it voluntarily disable the facility at the war’s outset in order to drive up energy prices and threaten the United States and Israel in exchange for immunity from attack.

Qatar did shut down the facility on the third day of the war, citing security concerns, but satellite imagery showed no damage had occurred at that time.

Qatari officials denied the report and called it false.

Doha emphasized that the measures were taken solely to protect workers.

The episode illustrates Qatar’s complex position: the Gulf state hosts the U.S. Air Force’s Al Udeid base while simultaneously providing haven to Hamas leadership, and it shares gas fields with Tehran.