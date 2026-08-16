‘Worry about his own security’ – Iranian lawmaker threatens Trump

Cover of the Hamshahri newspaper promoting the assassination of President Donald Trump. (X)

Senior Iranian lawmaker makes thinly veiled threat against President Trump, suggesting he “worry” about his personal safety.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Iranian lawmaker has taken a swipe at President Donald Trump’s personal security after Trump threatened to declare the Strait of Hormuz American territory, invoking the president’s secret evacuation from Turkey last month amid fears of an assassination attempt.

Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, issued the warning Saturday as the war of words between Washington and Tehran intensified over control of the strategic waterway.

“The US President ought to worry about his own security rather than his endless bluffing regarding the Strait of Hormuz,” Azizi wrote on X.

He followed the remark with a reference to Trump potentially having to hide in a food truck, alluding to the extraordinary security operation used to move the president between aircraft in Ankara in July.

Trump on Friday said during an appearance at the Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City, New York, that the US could claim the Strait of Hormuz following Iran’s defeat.

“After we finish defeating Iran … pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said. He argued that the US naval blockade had effectively given Washington control over passage through the waterway.

A senior White House official subsequently told the Wall Street Journal that Trump had been joking and had not met with advisers about formally declaring the strait US territory.

The remarks nevertheless prompted an angry reaction from Tehran.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected Trump’s assertion and insisted that Iran would decide when traffic through the waterway could resume.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian,” Gharibabadi wrote, adding that Tehran alone would determine when the strait was opened or closed.

Trump had made a similar assertion two days earlier, writing on Truth Social that the US had “total control” of the strait and suggesting that Washington might keep it. He described the American naval blockade of Iran as a “WALL OF STEEL.”

Azizi’s reference to Trump’s security concerns came only days after the president publicly confirmed an extraordinary covert operation used to get him out of Turkey following July’s NATO summit in Ankara.

US officials said the Secret Service received intelligence concerning what was considered a credible and imminent threat that Air Force One could be targeted by a shoulder-fired missile.

Trump was secretly removed from the presidential aircraft on July 8 and transported in an airport catering vehicle to a smaller C-32A military jet. Air Force One departed separately carrying senior administration officials, White House staff and members of the traveling press.

Trump later confirmed that the Secret Service and military had instructed him to change aircraft.

“I guess there was a threat out there. I didn’t really ask too much about it,” Trump told reporters. He said he routinely receives threats and had simply followed the instructions of his security personnel.

US officials have not publicly disclosed the intelligence source behind the July warning.

Reuters reported that officials had little time to prepare for the threat and devised the aircraft-switching operation at the last minute.

The New York Times separately reported that American officials discovered Iranian intelligence knew where Trump was staying in Ankara, including the floor of his hotel.

Iranian state media seized on the disclosure after the operation became public this month, circulating jokes and images portraying Trump as hiding from Iran in a catering truck.

State television described the episode as evidence of American fear of Iranian military power.