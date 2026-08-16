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WATCH: French ski resort worker says ‘too many Jews around, it annoys people’

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An antisemitic French ski resort employee told a visibly Jewish man that his presence, along with that of other Jews, was annoying people, leaving the customer visibly shocked.

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