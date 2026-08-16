WATCH: French ski resort worker says ‘too many Jews around, it annoys people’

An antisemitic French ski resort employee told a visibly Jewish man that his presence, along with that of other Jews, was annoying people, leaving the customer visibly shocked.

“There are too many Jews around here, it annoys people!”

At a French ski resort a lady confronts a visibly Jewish man and tells him there are too many Jews around.

Jewish people make up 0.2% of the entire world’s population. pic.twitter.com/RjQyzkG2e2

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 15, 2026