WATCH: Iranian professor threatens dirty bomb attack on Israel

Tehran University professor Hamzeh Safavi revealed that the Iranian regime has contingency plans if it falls, claiming they could launch a dirty bomb at Israel, while also hinting that Iran may possess more enriched uranium than it has declared.

Tehran University Professor Hamzeh Safavi: If Iran Is Not Going to Survive, Neither Will Israel; We Could Put Enriched Uranium in Missile Warheads; Iran May Have a Secret Additional Supply of Enriched Uranium pic.twitter.com/ko4MXCWDv9 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 16, 2026