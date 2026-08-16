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WATCH: Iranian professor threatens dirty bomb attack on Israel

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Tehran University professor Hamzeh Safavi revealed that the Iranian regime has contingency plans if it falls, claiming they could launch a dirty bomb at Israel, while also hinting that Iran may possess more enriched uranium than it has declared.

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