IDF equipment crisis grounds tanks

Israeli soldiers seen at a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, September 29, 2024. (Flash90/David Cohen)

Beyond the grounding of tank battalions, hundreds of Humvee vehicles damaged during fighting in Lebanon remain out of service and have not been repaired.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Israel’s ongoing defense budget crisis is now directly impacting the operational readiness of the Israel Defense Forces, according to a report Thursday morning on Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Several tank battalions are expected to be grounded due to shortages of spare parts, while defense officials warn that critical ammunition production lines face imminent shutdown.

Among the most pressing concerns are disruptions to defense manufacturing.

Elbit Systems, a major Israeli defense contractor, may halt production of shells for Merkava tanks within days, according to the report.

Artillery shell production could cease in October, with mortar bomb manufacturing following in November.

Military sources expressed concern that extended shutdowns would result in the loss of skilled personnel, specialized equipment, and technical expertise—making it difficult to restart production lines when needed.

The strain is already visible in the field. Beyond the grounding of tank battalions, hundreds of Humvee vehicles damaged during fighting in Lebanon remain out of service and have not been repaired.

“We have debts of more than 15 billion shekels to the defense industries,” a military source said.

“Tank battalions are suffering from a shortage of spare parts, and hundreds of vehicles destroyed in Lebanon are not being rehabilitated. We don’t have sufficient capability to transport fighters.”