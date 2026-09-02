Mossad chief says sanction easing has removed Syria’s motivation to make security deal with Israel

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa speaks during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 24, 2025, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Turkey’s presence within Syria may create another impediment to a Syria-Israel agreement.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel and Syria are holding renewed talks on a possible security agreement, but Jerusalem believes the easing of sanctions on Damascus has weakened a key incentive for Syria to reach a deal, a senior Israeli political official said Wednesday.

Mossad chief Roman Gofman has been directly involved in the contacts, speaking with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in August and later meeting him in Jordan during US-mediated talks.

“Julani is someone we can talk to — the question is what the substance of the talks will be. A year ago, a security agreement did not succeed. These days, talks are taking place with them. In the Middle East, suspicion is a legitimate trait,” the official said, referring to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

The official said sanctions relief has complicated the negotiations by reducing Damascus’ incentive to reach an agreement.

“The Syrians’ motivation for an agreement has declined because sanctions against them were removed,” the official said.

Gofman’s August conversation with al-Shaibani represented one of the highest-level channels disclosed between Israel and Syria’s new government, three sources who spoke with Reuters said.

Turkey’s expanding military presence in Syria was a central issue in the discussion.

Four days later, the Israeli Air Force struck the Abu al-Duhur airbase in northwestern Syria after Israel said Damascus was preparing to permit Turkish forces to deploy there.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Syria had disregarded repeated Israeli warnings about Turkey’s growing presence.

The strike prompted Syria to suspend the talks, although al-Shaibani said Damascus remained open to negotiations. Five days after the attack, Gofman and al-Shaibani met in Jordan in an effort to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

Al-Shaibani has said Damascus wants a security agreement that ultimately results in an Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory.

Al-Sharaa said in July that his government was pursuing an agreement with Israel with assistance from other countries while maintaining its demands regarding the Golan Heights.

The United States removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism last week and lifted additional restrictions on the new government.