Iran’s nuclear debate erupts into political storm as top officials question cost of enrichment

Supporters of Iran’s nuclear and military programs warn that such arguments could eventually be used to justify abandoning the country’s missile and drone industries.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Iran’s nuclear program has erupted into an unexpected political storm after President Masoud Pezeshkian’s son and a key adviser openly defended calls to reconsider the cost of uranium enrichment as the country faces mounting wartime pressure, challenging a program Tehran has long portrayed as a vital national interest.

Adding fuel to an already heated debate, Yusef Pezeshkian argued Sunday that Iran should advance its uranium enrichment and missile and drone capabilities only when doing so serves the country’s interests, stressing that such decisions must be made with a clear understanding of their consequences.

“Enrichment is not a religious principle, it is not our honor, and our survival does not depend on it,” Pazhakian wrote in a post on Instagram. “We will not die if we do not enrich uranium.”

Previously, Jafar Kaimpaneh, one of Pezeshkian’s senior advisers, further fueled the debate by arguing that Iran must weigh the costs of maintaining its nuclear program, particularly as the country remains vulnerable to the threat of further attacks.

“Wisdom means achieving a goal that can be achieved at the lowest possible cost,” Kaimpaneh said in a statement.

Coming from senior figures within the Iranian regime, the remarks have sparked a fierce backlash from conservative and right-wing factions, with criticism extending to Pezeshkian’s administration and some even calling for his removal from office.

Amid the widening political divide, local media outlets have sharply attacked Kaimpaneh’s and Pezeshkian’s remarks, labeling them “subversive,” with some newspapers claiming that such rhetoric “smells of complete surrender.”

Supporters of Iran’s nuclear and military programs warn that such arguments could eventually be used to justify abandoning the country’s missile and drone industries, weakening its broader defense capabilities and diminishing its regional influence.

Yadollah Javani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) deputy for political affairs, rejected claims that giving up uranium enrichment could have prevented the current war, arguing that Iran’s nuclear program is not the main reason for the pressure facing the country.

Rather, Javani said Iran’s nuclear program, as well as the country’s human rights record, missile capabilities, and regional alliances, are being used as pretexts for a broader confrontation, not the true causes of the conflict.

As the toll of the war continues to pressure Iran’s leadership and political establishment, the debate over the country’s nuclear program is expanding beyond the cost of uranium enrichment to the broader consequences of Tehran’s nuclear strategy.

Some argue that Iran’s vulnerability makes protecting its strategic capabilities more important than ever, while others say the risks they bring should force the regime to rethink its security priorities—especially as the costs could include destroyed infrastructure, economic paralysis, and threats to the state itself.

Since late July, the US-Israel war with Iran has settled largely into an economic standoff after nearly six months of heightened tensions and negotiations, with both sides now betting that rival efforts to restrict shipping around the Gulf will eventually force the other to back down.

Over the past month, Washington has sought to use a blockade of Iranian ports to inflict enough economic damage to force Tehran to meet US demands.

For its part, Iran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and will reopen only under its supervision.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump warned of further strikes against the Iranian regime following the first exchange of attacks in a month, raising fears that the conflict could once again spiral into open fighting.

Iran launched missiles at two US air bases in Jordan last week in response to a US attack on Larak Island, located off the country’s southern coast, where Washington said it had struck launchers firing mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

Even as tensions continued to mount, Pezeshkian said Tuesday that Iran would immediately reciprocate if the United States returned to its commitments under a memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides earlier this year.

“Unlike the United States, my country has an outstanding record of honoring its international commitments and agreements and has always acted in accordance with the principles of international law,” the Iranian leader said in a statement.

During the early weeks of the war, the US and Israel destroyed much of Iran’s navy, air force, and military-industrial base for its drone, missile, and nuclear programs.

However, Trump has yet to achieve the objectives he set out at the start of the war: fully dismantling Iran’s nuclear program, curbing its ability to attack regional rivals, and creating conditions for Iranians to overthrow their clerical rulers.