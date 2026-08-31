Lebanese army wants IDF to stay in south, US official says

Their concern, according to the official, is that an IDF withdrawal at this stage could leave territory open for Hezbollah to return.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Lebanese army officers have told US officials they oppose an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon for now because they fear Hezbollah would return to areas vacated by the IDF, a senior US official told Kan News on Monday.

The comments come as Israel weighs whether to relinquish additional territory to the Lebanese army while expressing dissatisfaction with its performance in areas where a pilot program against Hezbollah began a month and a half ago.

A senior US official said Lebanese officers had made their position against an Israeli withdrawal clear because of concerns that Hezbollah terrorists could reestablish themselves in the same locations.

“We are working with both sides to reach a future arrangement, but it will take more time,” the official told Kan News.

Israeli defense officials have recently focused on the Ali Taher ridge, north of Beaufort, where terrorists are still believed to be present. Israeli assessments indicate that most of the terrorists in the area have been killed.

Senior Israeli defense officials have discussed in recent days whether the IDF should continue holding the ridge or transfer it to the Lebanese army.

Israel has also informed the United States about developments in the area ahead of another round of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon scheduled for next month.

The question of whether to hand over the Ali Taher ridge comes as Israeli officials assess the Lebanese army’s performance in the areas covered by the pilot program.

Kan News reported that Israel is not satisfied with the results a month and a half after the initiative began.

The US official’s account indicates that Lebanese army officers themselves are wary of an immediate Israeli departure from southern Lebanon, despite discussions over transferring additional areas to their control.

Their concern, according to the official, is that an IDF withdrawal at this stage could leave territory open for Hezbollah to return.